Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have a daughter, and here's what she's not named

Amber Tamblyn got into the spirit of fake news as she and David Cross announced the birth of their daughter on Tuesday.

The baby's name? "Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.," the actress declared on Instagram, giving a nod to Beyoncé, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and, well, mustard.

Given the oddly fantastic baby names entertainers have been known to bestow upon their offspring, it's almost plausible. No real details were posted, unless the kid's real name is buried somewhere in that multiple-moniker pileup.

Tamblyn announced that she was pregnant with a girl in October, in an essay for Glamour . "I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into," wrote the actress, whose comedy "Girlfriend's Day" premiered on Netflix on Valentine's Day.

Cross, 52, and Tamblyn, 33, have been married since October 2012. This is their first child.