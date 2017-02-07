First 'Iron Fist' trailer delves into Danny Rand's back story

Marvel's Defenders are one step closer to being complete. The first trailer for Netflix's "Iron Fist" has been released, officially introducing fans to the magical martial artist Danny Rand.

The trailer shows Rand resurfacing at his family company, years after being presumed dead, as an adult who packs a pretty powerful punch.

"I left here 10 years old on a jet with my parents," says Rand. "I became the lone survivor."

It turns out that in his time away Rand has been training in K'un-Lun and he's back in New York to take his family company back from the criminals who have made their way into the organization.

"I've been training my whole life for this," Rand says. "This is my destiny."

"Iron Fist," of course, stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a casting decision that stirred a bit of controversy among those who believed Marvel should have used the opportunity to cast an Asian American actor in the lead . While the original comic book character is white, some fans have expressed fatigue with stories involving heroes taking stereotypical journeys east to discover magical Asian awesomeness.

Finn has previously addressed fans' concerns over issues of cultural appropriation , asking them to "wait until you've seen the show, and then pass judgment."

Marvel's "Iron Fist" also sees Rosario Dawson back as Claire Temple as well as Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing. The series will premiere March 17 on Netflix.