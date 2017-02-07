Monday night's MAKERS women's empowerment conference in Rancho Palos Verdes kicked off with a surprise video statement by Hillary Clinton that elicited a huge roar from the crowd.

"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female," Clinton said in her first recorded statement since the inauguration of Donald Trump and women's marches the next day.

The conference, which continues through Wednesday and is being live-streamed online , is bringing together powerful women at the height of their powers. Actress Octavia Spencer and activist Gloria Steinem kicked off the conference with a keynote conversation about Spencer's movie "Hidden Figures," and diversity in storytelling on Monday night. (And Steinem spoke exclusively to The Times about the election and the challenges ahead.)

But while Spencer and Steinem garnered a standing ovation and resounding applause, Clinton's recorded statement prompted the loudest cheers of the night.

"Remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future," Clinton said in the video. "As I've said before, I'll say again: Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world."

Check out the full clip below.