Karl Lagerfeld accuses Meryl Streep of selling out on Oscars red carpet

Meryl Streep at the 74th Golden Globes in January.

It's only Friday, but there's already Oscars fashion drama ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

On Thursday, Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld told Women's Wear Daily that representatives for 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep had requested the design house produce a gown for the star before changing their minds abruptly.

"I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress," Lagerfeld told the magazine before saying he later got a second call from Streep's team canceling the request.

" 'Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,' " Lagerfeld claimed Streep's reps told him.

"A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?" Lagerfeld said.

Team Streep fundamentally disagrees with Lagerfeld's tale, with a representative for the actress telling the Hollywood Reporter that the original claim is false and it's against Streep's personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.

Either way, all eyes will be on Streep when she hits the carpet, no matter what she's wearing.

Find all of The Times' Oscars coverage here .