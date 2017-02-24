With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Netflix announces 'The Get Down' return date with new teaser
- Rihanna is this year's Harvard Humanitarian of the Year
- Sinéad O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs
- If there's a 'Meryl Streep kind of moment' at the Oscars, how will Trump respond?
- Watch Jimmy Fallon launch the Trump News Network
Karl Lagerfeld accuses Meryl Streep of selling out on Oscars red carpet
|Libby Hill
It's only Friday, but there's already Oscars fashion drama ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
On Thursday, Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld told Women's Wear Daily that representatives for 20-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep had requested the design house produce a gown for the star before changing their minds abruptly.
"I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress," Lagerfeld told the magazine before saying he later got a second call from Streep's team canceling the request.
" 'Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,' " Lagerfeld claimed Streep's reps told him.
"A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?" Lagerfeld said.
Team Streep fundamentally disagrees with Lagerfeld's tale, with a representative for the actress telling the Hollywood Reporter that the original claim is false and it's against Streep's personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet.
Either way, all eyes will be on Streep when she hits the carpet, no matter what she's wearing.
