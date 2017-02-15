Karlie Kloss apologizes for Vogue photo shoot faux pas

Model Karlie Kloss apologized Wednesday for a recent Vogue photo shoot where she dressed as a Japanese geisha. (EPA)

Karlie Kloss is under fire for cultural appropriation again, and the fashion model has taken to Twitter to apologize. The 24-year-old fashion model was featured in the latest issue of Vogue dressed as a traditional Japanese geisha, with a patterned robe and black wig, posing alongside a sumo wrestler. Her family heritage is Danish and German. Social media users were unimpressed with both Vogue for producing and Kloss for participating in a shoot aping an unfamiliar culture.

Kloss issued a statement of apology early Wednesday morning.

This is not the first time Kloss has found herself in such a predicament. In 2012, the former Victoria's Secret model stirred outrage when she appeared on the runway in a fringed leather bra and panties, high-heeled moccasins and a floor-length replica Native American headdress. Victoria's Secret responded by excising that outfit from the runway's broadcast and Kloss again apologized via tweet.

The March installment of Vogue has spurred controversy since the first images from the issue were released last week. Though the magazine touts the issue as embracing diversity with models who are proving "the new norm is no norm," Twitter users disagreed. The March cover features seven models — Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti — from differing ethnic backgrounds, but who share similar facial features and complexions. The attempt at diversity underwhelmed some Twitter users.

Also at issue was how the magazine portrayed Ashley Graham, the lone plus-sized model to make the cut for the cover. While the six other models have their arms around one another, Graham's arm is held at her side, a move that social media users theorize is to obscure part of her leg. Eagle-eyed users also found a bit of suspected editing trickery in Gigi Hadid's Stretch Armstrong-esque arm also obscuring Graham's torso.