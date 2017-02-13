Did Katy Perry throw shade at Britney Spears on the Grammys red carpet?

Katy Perry had a lot to say at Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

Katy Perry wasn't content to let her music do the talking at Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

The pop songstress performed her latest single, the politically charged "Chained to the Rhythm," at Sunday night's ceremony, but may have had her most controversial moment of the evening on the pre-show red carpet.

"It’s called taking care of your mental health," Perry told E! News' Ryan Seacrest when he inquired after her recent recording hiatus, before later adding, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

That might have seemed like a random non sequitur, but Perry elaborated later on in an interview with CBS.

"It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” said the newly blond Perry. “I’ve done all of them, and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown."

It's evident that Perry was referencing Britney Spears' struggle with mental health, which culminated in a 2007 incident in which she publicly shaved her head.

After Spears' difficulties, her father was granted guardianship over her, a position he continues to hold.

This is not the first time Perry has publicly sparred with a fellow pop star. The singer has been embroiled in an ongoing feud with Taylor Swift for years.

Twitter users were less than impressed with Perry's comments, spawning the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty and registering their displeasure through tweets.