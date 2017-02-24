Lin-Manuel Miranda even sings karaoke better than you do

Los Angeles, what were you doing Thursday night? Unless the answer was "singing karaoke with potential EGOT winner Lin-Manuel Miranda," you definitely missed out.

Miranda, ostensibly in town for Sunday night's Academy Awards, dropped by the Lost Knight pub in Echo Park for the premiere party for the new Seeso series "My Brother, My Brother and Me" and sang karaoke with enthused revelers.

Before continuing, let's clarify a few things.

Seeso is a subscription streaming service owned by NBC that features comedy content.

"My Brother, My Brother and Me" is a new series — featuring Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy — that started as a podcast and includes the brothers humorously answering questions posed by listeners or found online.

Miranda previously appeared on an episode of "MBMBaM" and even composed a song for the occasion. "Ghost Horse" is about — you guessed it — a horse that is a ghost.