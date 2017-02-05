'Logan,' 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and other Super Bowl trailers

Blockbusters were the play of the day for the Super Bowl as sequels in the "Fast and Furious," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchises made their mark during the Big Game. Here are just a few of the offerings:

"Logan" Hugh Jackman is back as an older version of the Wolverine character that we've known from the "X-Men" franchise. Patrick Stewart is also back as Professor Xavier as he and Logan aim to protect a little girl (Dafne Keen as Laura Kinney or X-23) who seems to have the same types of powers as Wolverine.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Johnny Depp is back as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the 5th iteration of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. In it, Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Capitán Salazar (Javier Bardem) along with a crew of ghost pirates. Orlando Bloom is also back for more swashbuckling action.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Set two months after the first film, the Guardians of the Galaxy are out to help Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) find out more about his parentage. Suffice it to say, there's a cosmic connection with an interplanetary entity. Returning are Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper), with some new members joining in.

"Ghost in the Shell" Cyborg counter-cyberterrorist field commander The Major (played by Scarlett Johansson) commands a task force called Section 9 that fights cyber criminals and hackers. But they are something more than soldiers.

"Life" "Life" is a sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to horror when they find an evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars.

Charlize Theron joins the cast, which includes the familiar crew of Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty "Ortiz" Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker and newer family member Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey. Of course, it's Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto who is the star -- and possible turn to the dark side is the shocking event.

"Baywatch" Everything old is new again, and now it's "Baywatch's" turn. Dwayne Johnson is Mitch Buchannon and he just hates new recruit Matt Brody (Zac Efron). Too bad they'll have to work together to solve the crime of pirates bay or something nautical themed, we're sure.