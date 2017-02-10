Politics
ENTERTAINMENT

Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Marvel reveals the first ever set footage from 'Infinity War,' the movie that brings all the heroes together

Meredith Woerner

Marvel explains how 10 years of of superhero movie making will culminate in one film with the first look from the set of "Avengers: Infinity War."

And yeah that's Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Star-Lord all in the same shot from the Atlanta set of "Infinity War."

Robert Downey Jr. also took to Facebook Live on Friday from the set of the upcoming movie to answer a few questions from fans.

