Melania Trump thanks Emily Ratajkowski for defending her from disparagement

Emily Ratajkowski recently defended First Lady Melania Trump on Twitter. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Monday for just the fifth time since taking over the @FLOTUS handle, thanking actress Emily Ratajkowski for her support. Though Trump and Ratajkowski may differ when it comes to politics — Ratajkowski spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally in February 2016 — they are united when it comes to defending women from those who shame them for their sexuality.

That's long been Ratajkowski's stance, and in this instance, the woman she championed just happened to be Trump. The actress tweeted Monday morning about an unidentified journalist from the New York Times who allegedly tried to slut-shame the first lady the night before, behavior Ratajkowski was having none of. "I don't care about her nudes or sexual history," the actress tweeted, "and no one should." Ratajkowski dismissed the actions as a disgusting gender-specific attack.