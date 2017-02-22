With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Nick Cannon welcomes son, Golden 'Sagon,' with Brittany Bell
|Christie D'Zurilla
Nick Cannon has welcomed a second son. Golden "Sagon" Cannon was born Tuesday, the rapper, comic and former "America's Got Talent" host announced on Instagram.
The new baby, whose mom is aspiring actress and model Brittany Bell, who was Miss Arizona USA in 2010, joins a family that includes Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon's 5-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" Cannon wrote Wednesday. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose!"
He and 29-year-old Bell aren't a couple anymore, Cannon told People magazine last November, but the pregnancy wasn't an accident either, he explained on Power 106 in December.
"Never an 'oops baby!' I'm so calculated with my moves," Cannon said to host J Cruz. "I've always wanted five kids."
Also: That "weeping" Cannon mentioned in his birth announcement? It might refer to a story that's allegedly being prepared by the National Enquirer, questioning his mental health and stating that Carey is about to petition for full custody of the twins, who are with her now in the United Arab Emirates.
"If you report these lies, expect a slander and defamation lawsuit. Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King?" Cannon said Tuesday on Instagram as he shared part of what appears to be an email message giving his team a heads-up that a negative piece is coming down the pike.
"Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever," the 36-year-old continued. "I felt like releasing this so called 'journalist' info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe."