Nick Cannon welcomes son, Golden 'Sagon,' with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has welcomed a second son. Golden "Sagon" Cannon was born Tuesday, the rapper, comic and former "America's Got Talent" host announced on Instagram.

The new baby, whose mom is aspiring actress and model Brittany Bell, who was Miss Arizona USA in 2010, joins a family that includes Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon's 5-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" Cannon wrote Wednesday. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose!"

He and 29-year-old Bell aren't a couple anymore, Cannon told People magazine last November, but the pregnancy wasn't an accident either, he explained on Power 106 in December.

"Never an 'oops baby!' I'm so calculated with my moves," Cannon said to host J Cruz. "I've always wanted five kids."