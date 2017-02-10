PBS to air documentary on civil rights legend John Lewis tonight

Friday night, PBS is airing a documentary about U.S. representative John Lewis and his lifetime spent dedicated to American politics and civil rights.

Lewis, who has served as a representative from Georgia for the last 30 years, was 21 when he joined the movement for civil rights, serving as one of the original 13 Freedom Riders in an effort to integrate mass transit.

During the heart of the movement in the 1960s, Lewis worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. , serving as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee for several years, as well as marching with King at Selma, as documented by Ava DuVernay' s recent film

Despite his long list of accomplishments Lewis made headlines most recently during a highly publicized dispute with then President-elect Donald Trump.

In a January interview with NBC, Lewis stated that he felt that the Trump was not a " legitimate president " thanks to reported Russian interference in the 2016 election and, because of that, he would not be attending the inauguration.

Trump took exception to the statement from Lewis, delivering a particularly robust Twitter rant that accused Lewis of "all talk, talk, talk -- no action or results. Sad!" and suggesting that the congressman focus more on "burning and crime-infested inner cities."