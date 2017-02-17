Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split again

Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna have reportedly ended their volatile relationship -- like, for real this time.

The "Rob & Chyna" stars, who have been romantically linked since January 2016 and who welcomed daughter Dream Renée in November, called it quits a while ago and their wedding plans are off, according to People .

“They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time," a Kardashian source told the mag.

Us Weekly reported that Kardashian thinks "it's the right decision," with sources noting that Chyna "has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates."

Kardashian, 29, and Chyna, 28, real name Angela Renée White, first split in March 2016 then again just before Christmas following a public he-said-she-said that played out on their social media accounts. Chyna moved out of their home, along with their newborn daughter.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues,” an insider who knows the couple told Us of the latest split. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

Chyna, a former stripper who shares a son with the boyfriend of Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner, had been credited with bringing the recluse back into the spotlight by helping him work on his physical and mental health. The pair opened up about their history and showcased their heated arguments in their E! docu-series .

According to RadarOnline , Chyna was mainly going back to Kardashian because of business.

“Every time she tries to leave him, either he or his people come back with business reasons why they should keep the charade going for image or business purposes,” an insider told the site. “But she’s done with pretending and just wants out now.”

News of their coupling — soon followed by their engagement and pregnancy — solidified Chyna’s infiltration of the female-heavy reality TV dynasty. It also brought into question Chyna’s true motives, including whether she actually cared for Kardashian or was just making a strategic business move.