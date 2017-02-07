Rosie O'Donnell is willing to spoof Stephen Bannon on 'SNL': 'If called I will serve'

Rosie O'Donnell has volunteered her services for "Saturday Night Live's" takedown of President Donald Trump.

The former co-host of "The View," who is already an outspoken critic of the president and has publicly quibbled with him in the past, would be willing to parody his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon , on "Saturday Night Live."

"If asked, of course I would," O'Donnell told NBC News on Tuesday. She also tweeted "available - if called i will serve."

The casting, however, is not a done deal, and O'Donnell is not currently set to appear on or host the long-running NBC sketch series. The network has declined to comment about casting her on the show, and O'Donnell even deemed it "an alternate fact."

O'Donnell's announcement comes on the heels of Melissa McCarthy's aggressive portrayal of Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, over the weekend and after calls for her casting went viral on Twitter on Monday.

"someone tweeted it as an idea - after Melissa was so brilliant ... just a funny idea #truth," O'Donnell tweeted Tuesday.