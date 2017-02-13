Seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau dies at 76, two days after announcing retirement

Two days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion, legendary jazz artist Al Jarreau has died.

The singer died about 6 a.m. Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family and friends, his agent said. The cause of death was not immediately known, but news of his passing comes two days after he announced his retirement from touring and was admitted to the hospital for exhaustion.

Dubbed the “Acrobat of Scat” for his vocal delivery and admired by fans for his imaginative and improvisational qualities, Jarreau had a career that spanned five decades and 20 albums. His biggest single was "We're in This Love Together" from 1981. He also sang the theme song for TV's "Moonlighting."

He is the only Grammy vocalist to win in the jazz, pop and R&B; categories.

"All through his career, he was someone who was daring,” said jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves, who collaborated with Jarreau on an album celebrating musician George Duke. “He was totally original. Nobody before him sang like that. He was a courageous singer because he had no problem making something new every single night he was on stage. It was extraordinary to watch.”