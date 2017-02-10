Museum shuts down Shia LaBeouf anti-Trump protest for causing 'serious public safety hazards'

(He Will Not Divide Us / Museum of the Moving Image)

Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump protest piece has been shut down because it created an unexpectedly volatile situation and serious public safety hazards, museum officials said Friday.

The embattled actor's HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US installation at New York's Museum of the Moving Image debuted on President's Trump inauguration day and was meant to run through the duration of his presidency. The around-the-clock streaming performance invited willing participants to chant the words "he will not divide us" in front of a webcam as many times and for as long as they wished.

However, a few days after its debut, LaBeouf was arrested after he shouted down an alleged white supremacist who arrived to troll the work and other such incidents prompted the museum to cut off the installation's webcam.

"The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses," museum officials said in a statement on Friday. "The installation had become a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent."

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the museum, a diverse group of teenagers chanted their protest on inauguration day "as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community," the artists said. But with other altercations taking place, threats and arrests being made, the NYPD had to patrol the area regularly.

"While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action," the officials said.

"Ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the Museum, its visitors, staff, and the community," they added.

Additionally, neighbors complained that noisy visitors loitered on their porches in the early morning hours, urinated and smoked marijuana, according to Page Six .