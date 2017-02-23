Sinéad O'Connor apologizes to Arsenio Hall for saying he gave Prince drugs; lawsuit dropped

Arsenio Hall is reportedly dropping his $5-million defamation lawsuit against Sinéad O'Connor now that the singer has retracted and apologized for saying, weeks after Prince's death, that the comedian had been the artist's drug dealer.

"I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally," O'Connor told TMZ , which obtained a joint statement from her and Hall on Wednesday about the celebrity detente.

The Irish singer was far less serious last May when she first reacted to Hall's lawsuit, which was prompted by Facebook posts saying she had reported him to the sheriff's department that was investigating Prince's death. She also posted a rambling story — since taken down — expanding on her accusation that Hall had "spiked" her joint with something other than marijuana at a 1991 party.

"I'm more amused than I've ever dreamed a person could be and look forward very much to how hilarious it will be watching him trying to prove me wrong," she said on Facebook at the time.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in May, alleged that O'Connor "targeted Hall with wild and false accusations that he had been Prince's drug supplier for decades and had somehow been responsible for Prince's death."

Nothing compares to truth?

