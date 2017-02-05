'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer cuts straight to the nostalgia, puts the cast in 'Ghostbusters' costumes

We did not expect to be face-to-face with a “Stranger Things” trailer at the 2017 Super Bowl, and yet the biker gang of adorable children prove there is no large media event that they can't wrangle a cameo in.

So what did we learn from the sneak peek of the second season of the Netflix series? Well, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is definitely alive, so there's that. The little boy who was lost in the Upside Down, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), has graduated from puking up "pollywog" creatures to full-blown creepy visions.

Oh and if there was ever any doubt that this show was still angling after for that sweet, sweet nostalgia, they put the whole cast in "Ghostbusters" costumes.

The second season will debut on Halloween. Perfect timing.