Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kanye West debuts SoCal-centric Yeezy Season 5 collection
- Niki Caro to helm live-action 'Mulan' movie
- James Corden and Will Smith take to the sky in new 'Carpool Karaoke' trailer
- Alanis Morissette's home is burglarized; thieves take $2 million in jewelry
- Harrison Ford involved in close-call incident with a 737 passenger jet
'Everybody's awake': Watch Susan Sarandon defend her Bernie Sanders vote and scold MSNBC's Chris Hayes
During the 2016 presidential campaign, actress and staunch Bernie Sanders supporter Susan Sarandon drew heat for telling MSNBC's Chris Hayes that she couldn't bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton, even if it meant that Donald Trump would win the election.
"Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately," she said at the time.
On Wednesday evening, MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" aired a new interview with Sarandon, who appeared with "Gasland" director Josh Fox.
"Do you feel that you properly appreciated what a Donald Trump presidency would be?" Hayes asked.
"I think that ... analyzing and spending time and energy talking about blaming people who made mistakes or what should have happened is really wasting your time and energy," Sarandon said. "Because what we have now is a populace that is awake."
Discussing Trump, she said, "He's so clumsy and so bad at putting these things through that everybody's awake and saying, 'Oh, my god, what's happening to the EPA?'"
"Which in some ways," Hayes responded, "you could see as a vindication of what you said.... Is it bringing the revolution?"
"I really am not a proponent for trying to have a revolution when we could have had peaceful change.... We could have had a revolution that was a legal revolution. I would much rather have seen it with a leader like Bernie Sanders."
Looking forward, she said, "What we have to do now is spend our time and energy focusing on how to fight what's going on. And so when people are attacking me or trying to say this could have happened.... Really? That's where we want to spend our time and energy?"
She next turned her attention to Hayes. "You're a journalist," she said. "How many hours did you spend on Standing Rock?... What we need from you is to allow people to understand what's happening."
She and Fox then got into a discussion of pipeline protests, which they predicted will spread across the country in reaction to the new administration.
"The good thing about this horrible thing of having Trump is that people are awake and they're participating and they're having town meetings," Sarandon said. "This guy is so fumbling that he's given a whole lesson in how things work, or don't work."
She concluded, "As Leonard Cohen said, 'The cracks are [how] the light comes in.' And so now we have to be the light."