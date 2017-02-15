'Everybody's awake': Watch Susan Sarandon defend her Bernie Sanders vote and scold MSNBC's Chris Hayes

During the 2016 presidential campaign, actress and staunch Bernie Sanders supporter Susan Sarandon drew heat for telling MSNBC's Chris Hayes that she couldn't bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton, even if it meant that Donald Trump would win the election.

"Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately," she said at the time.

On Wednesday evening, MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" aired a new interview with Sarandon, who appeared with "Gasland" director Josh Fox.

"Do you feel that you properly appreciated what a Donald Trump presidency would be?" Hayes asked.

"I think that ... analyzing and spending time and energy talking about blaming people who made mistakes or what should have happened is really wasting your time and energy," Sarandon said. "Because what we have now is a populace that is awake."

Discussing Trump, she said, "He's so clumsy and so bad at putting these things through that everybody's awake and saying, 'Oh, my god, what's happening to the EPA?'"

"Which in some ways," Hayes responded, "you could see as a vindication of what you said.... Is it bringing the revolution?"