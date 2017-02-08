Willie Nelson postpones two more shows because of illness

Willie Nelson has postponed two more shows -- this time in Arizona and New Mexico.

Friday's concert at the Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita, Ariz., and Saturday's gig at the Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque will be rescheduled, according to Nelson's website.

The 83-year-old singer is still ill, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.

"We are very sorry for the disappointment," a statement on Nelson's Facebook page said Wednesday. "We hope to make it up to you all very soon." The statement advised that rescheduled dates will be announced as they become available.

On Monday, the country legend nixed three shows set for this week in Bakersfield and one in Tucson planned for this coming Friday because he was sick, his rep told the Associated Press.

In late January, a cold forced him to ax the first two of five shows planned for the Venetian in Las Vegas, but he was well enough to promote his new line of cannabis at an event in downtown Las Vegas on Jan. 31.

“I’m good. I’m getting there," Nelson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when asked about his health. He lighted a joint, took a hit and passed it on to a fan before leaving, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

He followed up with shows at the Venetian on Feb. 1, 3 and 4.