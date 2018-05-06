In the Golden State Killer's path, terror still runs deep

The sadistic details of the attacks only sharpened the fear. Couples would wake up to a flashlight in their faces and the intruder would bind them up with shoe laces or curtain cords. He would rape the woman, scour the house for jewelry or rare coins, eat from the refrigerator, rape again. Sometimes he lingered for hours, toying with his victims. Tied up in the dark, they couldn't see him, and were never sure when he was gone. Weeks later, the rapist would sometimes call to taunt the women and threaten to visit again.