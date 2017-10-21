House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticizes Gov. Brown, lauds Trump at California GOP convention

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on Saturday blasted Gov. Jerry Brown over Democrats positioning the state as the liberal resistance to President Trump and for legislative efforts to circumvent the president’s policies.

Brown, he warned, could be viewed similarly to southern governors who sought to “pick and choose” which federal laws to uphold during the civil rights era. He focused on Brown's recent signing of a bill to make California a so-called sanctuary state, which will limit law enforcement agencies from questioning and detaining people for immigration violations.

“I don’t think history will be very kind to Gov. Brown,” McCarthy told a few hundred delegates and guests at a luncheon at the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim.

California is a critical part of Democrats’ efforts to retake the House of Representatives, with a focus on seven Republican-held districts that Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election. Only one of the Republican representatives of those targeted districts had appeared at the convention as of Saturday afternoon, Rep. Mimi Walters of Irvine.

McCarthy said Vice President Mike Pence raised $5 million for the efforts to protect the seats during a recent three-day fundraising trip through California, but he did not otherwise go into detail about the congressional battle expected in 2018.

He instead lashed out at Republican members of the state Legislature who voted for Democratic policies.

“My advice to those Assembly members in Sacramento: You will not win a majority by thinking you’ll be Democrat-light. You will win the majority by showing the differences in the party,” McCarthy said. “You will not win the majority by voting against your own principles on a Democratic policy, and let Democratic targets vote no. You will not win the majority if you’re concerned about being able to stand behind a podium with a Democratic governor instead of giving the freedom to Californians across this entire state.”

McCarthy did not name the members he was speaking about, but it was clear he was referring to Assemblyman Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) and other Republicans who voted for an extension of the state's cap-and-trade program this year. Mayes stepped down as Assembly Republican leader under pressure from others in his party who were upset over his vote for the climate change program, which requires companies to purchase permits to release greenhouse gases.

McCarthy spoke a day after former Trump White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon addressed the group. Bannon has declared "war" on the GOP establishment, of which McCarthy is a member. McCarthy did not push back at Bannon’s remarks, which included criticism of former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Rather, McCarthy lauded Trump’s vision, compared him to former President Reagan and pointed to economic gains and regulatory reform since Trump took office.

“What a difference nine months and one election makes,” McCarthy said. “What a difference: A man who ran for president on issues and keeps his word and actually enacts the things he promised to do.”

Trump has tried to enact many of his campaign promises but has been unsuccessful on several priorities, including a travel ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Tax reform is the latest priority on the Republicans' agenda, and McCarthy promised that Congress would push a package by Thanksgiving that includes lowering rates for small businesses and corporations, and simplifying the tax code from seven income tax brackets to three. He also spoke out in support of one of the more controversial parts of the proposal: eliminating the deduction of state and local taxes.

“I don’t think it’s fair for somebody else to subsidize poor management in California,” McCarthy said. “Look at the entire [tax reform] bill when it comes out, you will pay less. But no longer can Sacramento say, ‘I’m going to raise the rates just because I’ll have the federal government subsidize it.’ They will have to be held accountable for when they want to raise taxes.”