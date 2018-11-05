Democratic candidates are raising staggering sums of money, driven mostly by increased enthusiasm by donors on the left and aided by ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for progressive candidates.
It’s especially pronounced in California, where the GOP is badly diminished after more than two decades of decline brought about by political and demographic changes.
U.S. House candidates are making their final pushes across California one day before the midterms. Here are six competitive races to pay attention to:
With the final polls finished, the last ads cut and well over 35 million people already having voted, political operatives in both parties expect
The only formal office Jessica Morse has ever held is president of her high school Key Club.
In La Palma Park Stadium in Anaheim, a month before the Bay of Pigs invasion, 7,500 students and parents skipped school or work and gathered to learn about communist plans to take over the United States.
NBCUniversal said Monday that it is pulling President Trump’s controversial campaign advertisement — hours after the spot ran prominently during “Sunday Night Football.”
The 30-second advertisement, which Trump unveiled last week, features images of long lines of people marching, evoking a group of migrants currently making their way through Mexico, and images of Luis Bracamontes, a man who killed two Northern California deputies in 2014 while he was in the country illegally.
What'll it take to get young people out to the polls on Tuesday?
If Sunday night's rally at UC Irvine is any indication, they're drawn to a cappella with a sick beat, free popcorn and cotton candy — and fellow young people with an inspiring message.
A crowd a couple hundred strong chanted, cheered and gave standing ovations as teenage activists from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School took the stage at a campus ballroom to get the young adults of Orange County excited to vote.
Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher treated his supporters to burgers with a side of gratitude at a volunteer appreciation event Sunday night.
The 71-year-old congressman mingled with almost 50 volunteers and fellow Republican politicians in the parking lot of his headquarters in Costa Mesa, in California’s 48th Congressional District.
Children tore through the parking lot while In-N-Out employees shouted order numbers from inside their truck.
As Californians consider the complicated questions posed by the propositions on the 2018 statewide ballot, they can take some solace in knowing that the list could have been much longer.
A handful of proposals were pulled off the ballot; one was removed by the courts, another was canceled after a legislative deal in Sacramento, a third was just abandoned by its backers, who faced a potentially expensive campaign. But 11 other propositions remain, several sparking multimillion-dollar advertising campaigns that will flood the airwaves and voter mailboxes through election day.
Gil Cisneros didn’t just amble into the final weekend of the midterm election. He ran.
The Nov. 6. midterm elections are shaping up as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, and California is one of the main battlefields as Democrats try to seize control of the House.
The party that holds the presidency typically plays defense in a midterm vote, but Trump’s unpopularity in much of California is driving an extraordinary surge of voter hostility toward Republicans.
