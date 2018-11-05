Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), right, campaigns with Democrat Gil Cisneros, second from left, running in the 39th Congressional District. (Christine Mai-Duc / Los Angeles Times)

With fewer than 24 hours before polls open, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) spent Monday afternoon stumping with Democrat Gil Cisneros, who’s locked in a tight battle with Republican Young Kim to replace her former boss Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said he was feeling optimistic about Democrats’ chances of netting the 23 seats they need to take back control of the House. If they succeed, Schiff is widely expected to take over as chair of the committee tasked with investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Schiff said, but laid out his priorities as the committee’s chair if control of the House flips. Reviving the investigation into Russia’s election meddling is at the top of the list, Schiff said, and also probing whether Russia has financial leverage over President Trump through his business interests.