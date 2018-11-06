Democrat Harley Rouda is seeking to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in the 48th District, which has long been owned by the Republicans. (Krysta Faura / Associated Press)

In Costa Mesa, busloads of volunteers from the Westside of Los Angeles arrived on Monday to canvass for Harley Rouda, the Laguna Beach Democrat vying to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in the 48th Congressional District, which has long been owned by the Republicans.

"This is the first time I've come out to canvass since 1964 and the Fair Housing Act," said Lucie Hinden, 70, of Beverlywood. Her Democratic congresswoman, Karen Bass, is considered a shoo-in, so she came south where she might make a difference. "We were looking for very tight races."

You can't get much tighter than this one, according to polls. Rohrabacher has the advantage of many more registered Republicans in the district. But dislike of President Trump is high, and Rouda has run a stronger campaign against Rohrabacher than the incumbent has experienced in his 30 years in Congress.