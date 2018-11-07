Former U.S. Cabinet secretary Donna Shalala has won election to a House seat in Florida, flipping it into the Democratic column for the first time in decades.
Shalala defeated Republican former television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar on Tuesday in the Miami area's 27th District. It's the first foray into elective politics for the 77-year-old Shalala, who was President Bill Clinton's secretary of Health and Human Services throughout the 1990s.
Shalala also was president of the universities of Wisconsin and Miami and headed the Clinton Foundation from 2015-2017.
After a rare day of silence, and out of public view, President Trump hunkered down inside the White House to watch election results with political advisors, donors and friends.
He was joined by Corey Lewandowski, his former 2016 campaign manager; David Bossie, his former 2016 deputy campaign manager; and Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, according to a source with knowledge of the president’s plans.
All three men have been spending considerable time with Trump, joining him on Air Force One as he flew from red state to red state trying to mobilize supporters to help Republican candidates, and laying the groundwork for his own reelection campaign.
Votes were being counted across half the country Tuesday evening as the energy and outrage of the Democratic resistance faced off against the brute strength of President Trump's GOP in a fight for control of Congress and statehouses across the nation.
Fundraising, polls and history were not on the president's side. But two years after an election that proved polls and prognosticators wrong, an air of uncertainty — and stormy weather across parts of the country — clouded the outcome of high-stakes elections from Florida to Alaska and everywhere in between.
Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts easily won reelection as they consider bids for the Democratic presidential nomination. Other 2020 prospects on the ballot included New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Jessy Nguyen, 25, knew he would be away at school when the election rolled around. So, during a summer filled with volunteer work in California, the Anaheim resident began studying ballot measures and the personalities behind the state’s diverse regional and local races.
“Honestly, the president is not a factor in my votes, not at all,” said Nguyen, a master’s candidate in public policy at the University of Chicago. “The narrative that he’s perpetuating is very violent and many times, he’s targeted communities of color.
“I don’t want to be part of that and I just try to block out what he’s saying,” he said.
Former Democratic lawmaker and current Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero has been elected the first female governor of the U.S. territory.
"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to make a positive change for all our people," Leon Guerrero said, according to Pacific Daily News.
With all 67 precincts counted, Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio, her running mate, received 50.7% of the votes cast for governor of Guam, defeating incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada, who received 26.4% of the vote. Leon Guerrero won by more than 8,600 votes.
After several rounds of tennis Tuesday, Phon Buor was ready for a juicy bowl of pho in Westminster's Little Saigon, and was relieved that he had completed his mail-in ballot earlier.
As a Republican, the FedEx delivery man said: "Of course, I voted Republican all the way. I … how do you say it? I like the possibility of Mr. John Cox" for governor. "Of course, I love Mr. Trump very, very much because look what he has done for our economy, look at all the stocks high up, plus the employment is up."
At 70, the Cambodian American father of four is a devotee of Fox News and spends countless hours listening to its analysis of the state of the country.
Deb Boyd, a just-retired payroll worker, said she was highly motivated by President Trump to vote for the Republican ticket in the 49th Congressional District.
“I love Trump and I did not want that whack job Nancy Pelosi to be the majority leader. I am hoping Trump can bring us back. We are getting there. We have more citizen minorities employed now.”
Boyd said she voted for Republican Diane Harkey to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) in the 49th District. She voted to reelect Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was running against another Democrat.
Douglas Guzman hasn’t liked what he’s seen for the last two years. He says he feels racial discrimination, polarization and police brutality are on the rise.
“Especially with the president getting into these Twitter wars so many times,” said Guzman, a 39-year-old rehab technician in Buena Park. “The president should be focusing on the country, not on what other people think.”
He was especially dismayed when Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, despite allegations of sexual assault against him.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she's confident Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives.
"We are going to win tonight in the House," the San Francisco Democrat said on PBS’ “NewsHour,” “because of the quality of our candidates, because of the vitality at the grass-roots level, because of the power of our message — lower healthcare costs, bigger paychecks, more honest government.”
Democrats are confident they will pick up more than the 23 seats they need to take control of the House, although some are skeptical of any Democrat who is measuring the drapes before polls close.