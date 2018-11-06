With the election just around the corner and their party on the defense, Republicans have railed against Democratic billionaires pouring big money into this year’s midterm. But the top political donors of the closely watched battle for control of Congress are a bipartisan and varied lot.
Of the top dozen individuals or family donors, half fund Democrats, five support Republicans and one, Jeff Bezos, has chosen to put nearly all of his contributions toward nonpartisan groups, according to data compiled by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.
The amount of money flowing in this year’s election is jaw-dropping. Driven mostly by seven- and eight-figure amounts from super PACs, spending has already surpassed $5.2 billion, making it the most expensive midterm election in American history.
Of all the things nobody can predict in the epic congressional contests in California on Tuesday, the biggest is just who will show up to vote and who won’t.
Nearly 4 million Californians cast their ballots early, mostly by mail. That suggests higher-than-average turnout for a midterm, but short of a presidential election spike.
Voters who lean toward Democrats are most prone to skip elections, strategists say, so the higher the turnout, the better the prospects for Democrats.
After the surprising results in the 2016 presidential election, pundits are reluctant to make predictions. But expectations are generally that Democrats will gain the 23 seats they need to take control of the House but may lose ground in the Senate, allowing Republicans to widen their 51-49 majority.
Here’s a look at what’s likely in store for the next Congress, depending upon the outcome:
1. Democrats win the House, Republicans keep the Senate
Polls have opened in California. They close at 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by then, you can cast a ballot.
Here is some information on how to vote.
Remember, California allows same-day voter registration. All you have to do is find your county's election office, go there and cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your registration is verified. Here's where to find yours.
Tensions are high ahead of Tuesday’s election in San Francisco, where a ballot measure would tax corporate businesses to fund services for the homeless.
Of all the things nobody can predict in the epic congressional contests in California on Tuesday, the biggest is just who will show up to vote and who won’t.
On Monday, former Kansas Gov.
The final days of California’s 2018 race for governor unfolded more as an extension of the contentious battle between California and President Trump than a contest pitting Democrat Gavin Newsom against Republican John Cox.
There's not much that Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach) and Democratic challenger Katie Porter of Irvine agree on. Definitely not healthcare, immigration, taxes, guns or and not President Trump.
And Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Harley Rouda? These candidates couldn't disagree more on climate change. And don’t even ask about Russia.
There are 20 candidates in races election observers have viewed as potentially crucial to whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House after the midterms.
Democrat Katie Hill’s campaign sent out its final round of canvassers Monday evening with a rally push by Rep. Adam B. Schiff and a call for women to transform Congress.
A crowd of mostly women gathered in the House candidate’s Santa Clarita headquarters and listened as Schiff (D-Burbank) helped pump up the canvassers who were preparing to spread out across California's 25th Congressional District.
"Women are going to transform the Congress, so much for the better,” Schiff said, then referred to the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If half of the members of Congress were women, we wouldn't leave a credible allegation of sexual assault to be investigated in a matter of hours or days. We would take that seriously. We wouldn't stand a president mocking the victim of assault if there were a few more women in the Congress of the United States."