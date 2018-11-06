Democrat Katie Hill’s campaign sent out its final round of canvassers Monday evening with a rally push by Rep. Adam B. Schiff and a call for women to transform Congress.
A crowd of mostly women gathered in the House candidate’s Santa Clarita headquarters and listened as Schiff (D-Burbank) helped pump up the canvassers who were preparing to spread out across California's 25th Congressional District.
"Women are going to transform the Congress, so much for the better,” Schiff said, then referred to the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If half of the members of Congress were women, we wouldn't leave a credible allegation of sexual assault to be investigated in a matter of hours or days. We would take that seriously. We wouldn't stand a president mocking the victim of assault if there were a few more women in the Congress of the United States."
Gov. Jerry Brown was the main attraction at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom Monday night in San Francisco, whipping up the crowd as he told them that the Democrat is the “energetic, visionary young governor” California needs.
Striking a humorous and self-deprecating tone during his short speech, Brown told the crowd that “people get a little tired of you in politics” and “luckily, we’re going from the oldest governor to one that’s pretty young.”
A few hundred people, many clutching Newsom signs, packed into a club in the Mission District for the event. Some lined up two hours early the event to secure a spot in the small venue.
For at least part of her final full day of campaigning, Republican Young Kim returned to her roots.
Canvassing in a heavily Korean neighborhood in Fullerton, Kim walked — and sometimes ran — from door to door to make sure her core base of Korean American voters in the 39th Congressional District cast their ballots before Tuesday.
“I don’t take any community for granted, especially if this election is going to be decided by a few votes,” the former assemblywoman said. She and Democrat Gil Cisneros, who has also been reaching out to Asian voters, are in a close race to replace Kim’s former boss Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton.
Before heading back to San Francisco on the final leg of his barnstorming tour in the race for California governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom made his final stop at the Modesto warehouse where people have poured in from across the state to campaign for fellow Democrat Josh Harder.
To the cheers of dozens of volunteers, the two-term lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor pledged to take on homelessness and income inequality and to fight back against a federal administration that he said goes against the values of the state and its diversity.
“It’s not a gross exaggeration that the world is looking to all of you,” Newsom said. “Californians will play the determinative role in terms of taking back this democracy.”
It’s down to the wire in the midterm elections, and some Republican candidates for Congress in battleground Orange County districts are campaigning hard — for a proposition on the state ballot.
In a year with enthusiasm and energy on the Democratic side, California Republicans are hoping an unpopular state gas tax is what will motivate their base to get off the couch — and maybe expend some gas — to get to the polls.
That was evident in the final days leading up to Tuesday’s election, with candidates spending their precious final hours speaking at rallies for Proposition 6, which asks voters to repeal a state gas tax hike passed last year.
Poll numbers show the race for the House seat in California’s 45th Congressional District in a dead heat — but in the tony suburban tract housing tracts where Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) went knocking on doors Monday afternoon, it was all enthusiastic supporters who greeted her.
Using a voter information app, Walters was focusing her eleventh-hour efforts on getting likely supporters to the polls.
“We’ve got, let’s see…” Ray Martin, 65, said, going through the adults living in the house. “We’ve got five, you’ve got five.”
In Costa Mesa, busloads of volunteers from the Westside of Los Angeles arrived on Monday to canvass for Harley Rouda, the Laguna Beach Democrat vying to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in the 48th Congressional District, which has long been owned by the Republicans.
"This is the first time I've come out to canvass since 1964 and the Fair Housing Act," said Lucie Hinden, 70, of Beverlywood. Her Democratic congresswoman, Karen Bass, is considered a shoo-in, so she came south where she might make a difference. "We were looking for very tight races."
You can't get much tighter than this one, according to polls. Rohrabacher has the advantage of many more registered Republicans in the district. But dislike of President Trump is high, and Rouda has run a stronger campaign against Rohrabacher than the incumbent has experienced in his 30 years in Congress.
Asian American congressional representatives from California were out in full force supporting Democratic candidate Katie Porter on Monday in her bid to replace Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach).
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) noted the area’s significant Asian American population and said getting those voters out could get Porter over the finish line.
“If they all vote for Katie Porter, guess what, they can be the key to victory,” she said to dozens of eager volunteers.