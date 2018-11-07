GOP Rep. Devin Nunes has warded off the toughest political challenge he faced in years, claiming victory over Democrat Andrew Janz in California’s 22nd Congressional District.
The eight-term incumbent was once a nearly untouchable political figure in his solidly Republican district in the Central Valley. But the race drew national attention and millions of dollars into both candidates’ war chests as Nunes became a staunch protector of President Trump from the Russia investigation.
Janz, a 34-year-old Fresno County prosecutor, decided to challenge Nunes after Trump’s election. National Democrats chose not to fund him amid the unfavorable odds in the solidly Republican region.
First-time voter Ebere Amadi, 18, voted at Pomona College.
California voters have decisively rejected Proposition 10 on Tuesday, an initiative that would have expanded rent control across the state.
With its failure, a statewide ban on most new forms of rent control remains in effect.
The campaign to expand rent control was pitched to voters as California renters continue to face pressure from rising housing costs. A total of 9.5 million renters — more than half of California’s tenant population — are burdened by high rents, spending at least 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a UC Berkeley study.
Very early returns Tuesday in the Orange County district attorney’s race showed Todd Spitzer, challenger to incumbent
After denouncing her on the campaign trail for more than a month, President Trump congratulated House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night for her party’s having retaken control of the House.
He called shortly after Pelosi's remarks, which were broadcast on the main cable networks.
"President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted. "He acknowledged the Leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks."
President Trump called Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to congratulate her on Democrats’ winning majority control of the U.S. House, according to the House minority leader’s chief of staff.
Earlier in the night, Trump tweeted about Republicans’ continued control of the U.S. Senate.
The top House Democrat promised Tuesday night that the party will use its new majority to serve as a check on the Trump administration but promised to strive for bipartisanship.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — who promises to overcome an intraparty challenge to become House speaker again — said Tuesday’s election is about “restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration.”
“The American people have spoken,” she said at the House Democrats’ election night party. “Tomorrow will be a new day in America.”
Gavin Newsom won a decisive victory for governor Tuesday night, placing the risk-taking liberal at the center of the resistance to President Trump at a critical moment for California.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis on Tuesday defeated Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton in the Colorado governor’s race, keeping the seat in Democratic hands.
Polis will succeed the term-limited John Hickenlooper to become Colorado’s first openly gay governor. The 43-year-old is a five-term congressman and technology entrepreneur who promised to fight for universal healthcare, renewable energy standards and publicly funded preschool and kindergarten. He vowed to stand up to President Trump’s efforts to dismantle former President Obama’s healthcare law.
Stapleton is a two-term state treasurer who campaigned on defending Colorado’s constitutional restrictions on taxing and spending. The 44-year-old Stapleton insisted that Polis’ ideas for funding K-12 education, roads and energy would bankrupt the state.
Democrats took control of the House in a dramatic midterm rebuke to President Trump. Putting them in the majority, voters gave Democrats a check on Trump and his agenda and the power to investigate him and his administration.