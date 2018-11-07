California voters have decisively rejected Proposition 10 on Tuesday, an initiative that would have expanded rent control across the state.

With its failure, a statewide ban on most new forms of rent control remains in effect.

The campaign to expand rent control was pitched to voters as California renters continue to face pressure from rising housing costs. A total of 9.5 million renters — more than half of California’s tenant population — are burdened by high rents, spending at least 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a UC Berkeley study.