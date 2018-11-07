Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis on Tuesday defeated Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton in the Colorado governor’s race, keeping the seat in Democratic hands.
Polis will succeed the term-limited John Hickenlooper to become Colorado’s first openly gay governor. The 43-year-old is a five-term congressman and technology entrepreneur who promised to fight for universal healthcare, renewable energy standards and publicly funded preschool and kindergarten. He vowed to stand up to President Trump’s efforts to dismantle former President Obama’s healthcare law.
Stapleton is a two-term state treasurer who campaigned on defending Colorado’s constitutional restrictions on taxing and spending. The 44-year-old Stapleton insisted that Polis’ ideas for funding K-12 education, roads and energy would bankrupt the state.
Democrats took control of the House in a dramatic midterm rebuke to President Trump. Putting them in the majority, voters gave Democrats a check on Trump and his agenda and the power to investigate him and his administration.
The first two Muslim women were elected to the U.S. House.
Democratic Minnesota state legislator Ilhan Omar won her race in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District and former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib won in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.
Omar is also the first Somali elected to Congress.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Traditionally red Kansas leaned left Tuesday night, electing a Democrat to the governor’s seat and rejecting Republican Kris Kobach, one of President Trump’s most ardent supporters.
The victory of Laura Kelly, a state senator, was powered in part by moderate, anti-Kobach Republicans crossing party lines. It paves the way for Medicaid expansion in the state, which had been vetoed by Republican Sam Brownback when he was governor.
With 87% of precincts reporting, Kelly led Kobach 49% to 43% — an insurmountable lead.
Florida elected Trump stalwart Rep. Ron DeSantis as governor today, rejecting Democrat Andrew Gillum's strong bid to be its first black chief.
DeSantis, one of the president's most vocal allies in Congress, shares his victory with Trump, the part-time Florida resident who repeatedly campaigned for him and against Gillum, Tallahassee's mayor, calling Gillum, without evidence, corrupt and incapable of doing the job.
Before Associated Press called the race, Gillum conceded.
Democrat Lauren Underwood defeated Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren in the far suburbs of Chicago, a high-profile pickup for Democrats in a district that President Trump won by nearly 4 percentage points.
Two years ago, Democrats said they would target the district, but it was considered a long shot, given Trump's popularity and Hultgren's history of defeating challengers by nearly 20 percentage points.
Underwood, a 32-year-old African American woman and nurse, quickly raised money and made healthcare a key issue. She said Hultgren's vote for Obamacare prompted her to run. “I decided: You know what? It’s on. I’m running,” she told constituents in a wine bar in Wauconda, Ill., last month.
Jon Navarro is usually in the minority. The cabinet maker from Fullerton is a father of three daughters, and his wife has five sisters.
“I’m around a lot of women,” said Navarro, 40, who had his 4-year-old, pigtailed and smiling Elena, in tow as he voted at Fern Drive Elementary School in Fullerton.
He was incensed when he listened to news coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett M. Kavanaugh. And he especially didn’t like the way President Trump commented on the matter.
Republicans kept Senate control with a narrow majority helped by a favorable election map.
Despite widespread dissatisfaction with President Trump's performance, voters kept the Senate in his party's control and maintained Republicans' power to reshape the federal judiciary and to protect the president against investigations.
Sen. Ted Cruz held off a bold challenge from Democrat Beto O'Rourke to keep the Texas Senate seat in Republican hands.