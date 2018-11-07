Former Democratic lawmaker and current Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero has been elected the first female governor of the U.S. territory.
"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to make a positive change for all our people," Leon Guerrero said, according to Pacific Daily News.
With all 67 precincts counted, Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio, her running mate, received 50.7% of the votes cast for governor of Guam, defeating incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada, who received 26.4% of the vote. Leon Guerrero won by more than 8,600 votes.
After several rounds of tennis Tuesday, Phon Buor was ready for a juicy bowl of pho in Westminster's Little Saigon, and was relieved that he had completed his mail-in ballot earlier.
As a Republican, the FedEx delivery man said: "Of course, I voted Republican all the way. I … how do you say it? I like the possibility of Mr. John Cox" for governor. "Of course, I love Mr. Trump very, very much because look what he has done for our economy, look at all the stocks high up, plus the employment is up."
At 70, the Cambodian American father of four is a devotee of Fox News and spends countless hours listening to its analysis of the state of the country.
Deb Boyd, a just-retired payroll worker, said she was highly motivated by President Trump to vote for the Republican ticket in the 49th Congressional District.
“I love Trump and I did not want that whack job Nancy Pelosi to be the majority leader. I am hoping Trump can bring us back. We are getting there. We have more citizen minorities employed now.”
Boyd said she voted for Republican Diane Harkey to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) in the 49th District. She voted to reelect Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was running against another Democrat.
Douglas Guzman hasn’t liked what he’s seen for the last two years. He says he feels racial discrimination, polarization and police brutality are on the rise.
“Especially with the president getting into these Twitter wars so many times,” said Guzman, a 39-year-old rehab technician in Buena Park. “The president should be focusing on the country, not on what other people think.”
He was especially dismayed when Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, despite allegations of sexual assault against him.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she's confident Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives.
"We are going to win tonight in the House," the San Francisco Democrat said on PBS’ “NewsHour,” “because of the quality of our candidates, because of the vitality at the grass-roots level, because of the power of our message — lower healthcare costs, bigger paychecks, more honest government.”
Democrats are confident they will pick up more than the 23 seats they need to take control of the House, although some are skeptical of any Democrat who is measuring the drapes before polls close.
Once upon a time, Joe Way, a 45-year-old Lake Forest university administrator, was a registered Democrat.
That was before 9/11, and before he had a daughter. Taxes, safety and the economy were top of mind as he chose how to cast his ballot Tuesday at a Lake Forest clubhouse.
”I just like how things are going, and I don’t want stalemate,” Way said. “The economy is doing great and that’s a big factor.”
"The president ... has made the choice clear. ... Tonight, we can continue down the path of American prosperity and security or we can go backwards."
Dewayne Normand is a dedicated Republican voter and a proud supporter of Donald Trump.
But his vote for the 47th Congressional District didn’t come down just to that.
"I don't just vote because of whether they're blue or red. I vote based on what they do, what they talk about,” Normand said after casting his ballot outside an early vote center at a Buena Park farmers market on Saturday.
Pitzer College student Judith Welch, 18, is a first-time voter. She’s voting to maintain the progressive rights that she enjoys in this country.
Mike and Leslie Schroeder recently moved from Los Angeles to the heart of conservative Orange County because they could afford a bigger house with a yard in Huntington Beach.
Another benefit they see for the move: Their vote could make difference in Congress. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), an outspoken supporter of President Trump, is fighting the toughest reelection bid of his 30-year congressional career, and polls have him neck-and-neck with his Democratic challenger, Harley Rouda.
The Schroeders came to the polling station at Marine View Middle School to get rid of Rohrabacher and strip Trump of the power he has now with Congress.