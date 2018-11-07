House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. (AFP/Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she's confident Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives.

"We are going to win tonight in the House," the San Francisco Democrat said on PBS’ “NewsHour,” “because of the quality of our candidates, because of the vitality at the grass-roots level, because of the power of our message — lower healthcare costs, bigger paychecks, more honest government.”

Democrats are confident they will pick up more than the 23 seats they need to take control of the House, although some are skeptical of any Democrat who is measuring the drapes before polls close.