After several rounds of tennis Tuesday, Phon Buor was ready for a juicy bowl of pho in Westminster's Little Saigon, and was relieved that he had completed his mail-in ballot earlier.

As a Republican, the FedEx delivery man said: "Of course, I voted Republican all the way. I … how do you say it? I like the possibility of Mr. John Cox" for governor. "Of course, I love Mr. Trump very, very much because look what he has done for our economy, look at all the stocks high up, plus the employment is up."