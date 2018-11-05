Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher treated his supporters to burgers with a side of gratitude at a volunteer appreciation event Sunday night.
The 71-year-old congressman mingled with almost 50 volunteers and fellow Republican politicians in the parking lot of his headquarters in Costa Mesa, in California’s 48th Congressional District.
Children tore through the parking lot while In-N-Out employees shouted order numbers from inside their truck.
As Californians consider the complicated questions posed by the propositions on the 2018 statewide ballot, they can take some solace in knowing that the list could have been much longer.
A handful of proposals were pulled off the ballot; one was removed by the courts, another was canceled after a legislative deal in Sacramento, a third was just abandoned by its backers, who faced a potentially expensive campaign. But 11 other propositions remain, several sparking multimillion-dollar advertising campaigns that will flood the airwaves and voter mailboxes through election day.
Gil Cisneros didn’t just amble into the final weekend of the midterm election. He ran.
The Nov. 6. midterm elections are shaping up as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, and California is one of the main battlefields as Democrats try to seize control of the House.
The party that holds the presidency typically plays defense in a midterm vote, but Trump’s unpopularity in much of California is driving an extraordinary surge of voter hostility toward Republicans.
Democratic candidates here are raising staggering sums of money, driven mostly by increased enthusiasm by donors on the left and aided by ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for progressive candidates.
The midterm is fast approaching. How many races are actually competitive? Which polls should you trust? And why is California so important this year? Here’s what you need to know before the Nov. 6 election.
A record number of women are running for the U.S. House,
A few short years ago, Kim Adams couldn’t have told you the name of her representative in Congress.