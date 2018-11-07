Voters showed up by the dozens to put their "I Voted" stickers on the headstone of Susan B. Anthony, an election day ritual that pays homage to the women’s voting rights pioneer.
Deborah L. Hughes, president and chief executive of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, said there were already a few dozen stickers decorating the gravesite by the time she arrived about 10 a.m. Images of the headstone covered in voting stickers quickly became widely shared on social media.
Jessica Crane drove 40 minutes to add her sticker to celebrate "everything we have accomplished and have yet to accomplish."
Early returns from around the country indicate unusually high turnout for a midterm election in several key states.
One in six voters were casting ballots for the first time in a midterm, according to an exit poll conducted for several of the major television networks
Both the network exit poll and a separate survey of 113,677 voters nationwide conducted for the Associated Press showed widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.
Grammy-nominated musician Moby broke out the acoustic guitar at a rally for Democrat Katie Porter in Tustin on Tuesday. Porter is running against Rep. Mimi Walters of Laguna Beach in California’s 45th Congressional District.
Singers Mindy Jones, middle, and Julie Mintz joined Moby onstage.
Former U.S. Cabinet secretary Donna Shalala has won election to a House seat in Florida, flipping it into the Democratic column for the first time in decades.
Shalala defeated Republican former television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar on Tuesday in the Miami area's 27th District. It's the first foray into elective politics for the 77-year-old Shalala, who was President Bill Clinton's secretary of Health and Human Services throughout the 1990s.
Shalala also was president of the universities of Wisconsin and Miami and headed the Clinton Foundation from 2015-2017.
After a rare day of silence, and out of public view, President Trump hunkered down inside the White House to watch election results with political advisors, donors and friends.
He was joined by Corey Lewandowski, his former 2016 campaign manager; David Bossie, his former 2016 deputy campaign manager; and Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, according to a source with knowledge of the president’s plans.
All three men have been spending considerable time with Trump, joining him on Air Force One as he flew from red state to red state trying to mobilize supporters to help Republican candidates, and laying the groundwork for his own reelection campaign.
Votes were being counted across half the country Tuesday evening as the energy and outrage of the Democratic resistance faced off against the brute strength of President Trump's GOP in a fight for control of Congress and statehouses across the nation.
Fundraising, polls and history were not on the president's side. But two years after an election that proved polls and prognosticators wrong, an air of uncertainty — and stormy weather across parts of the country — clouded the outcome of high-stakes elections from Florida to Alaska and everywhere in between.
Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts easily won reelection as they consider bids for the Democratic presidential nomination. Other 2020 prospects on the ballot included New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Jessy Nguyen, 25, knew he would be away at school when the election rolled around. So, during a summer filled with volunteer work in California, the Anaheim resident began studying ballot measures and the personalities behind the state’s diverse regional and local races.
“Honestly, the president is not a factor in my votes, not at all,” said Nguyen, a master’s candidate in public policy at the University of Chicago. “The narrative that he’s perpetuating is very violent and many times, he’s targeted communities of color.
“I don’t want to be part of that and I just try to block out what he’s saying,” he said.
Former Democratic lawmaker and current Bank of Guam President Lou Leon Guerrero has been elected the first female governor of the U.S. territory.
"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity given to us to make a positive change for all our people," Leon Guerrero said, according to Pacific Daily News.
With all 67 precincts counted, Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio, her running mate, received 50.7% of the votes cast for governor of Guam, defeating incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada, who received 26.4% of the vote. Leon Guerrero won by more than 8,600 votes.
After several rounds of tennis Tuesday, Phon Buor was ready for a juicy bowl of pho in Westminster's Little Saigon, and was relieved that he had completed his mail-in ballot earlier.
As a Republican, the FedEx delivery man said: "Of course, I voted Republican all the way. I … how do you say it? I like the possibility of Mr. John Cox" for governor. "Of course, I love Mr. Trump very, very much because look what he has done for our economy, look at all the stocks high up, plus the employment is up."
At 70, the Cambodian American father of four is a devotee of Fox News and spends countless hours listening to its analysis of the state of the country.