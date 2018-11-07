Paul Choi and his wife, Julianne, were holding campaign signs for John Cox and Young Kim as supporters filed out of a GOP field office in Rowland Heights on Saturday.

Choi, a real estate agent from the area, said Cox’s agenda makes much more sense to him than his Democratic rival for governor, Gavin Newsom.

“What’s most important for California at this time is the economy,” Choi said. He is also supporting Kim in her bid for the House seat of retiring Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton), and not just because she’s a fellow Korean immigrant, he added.