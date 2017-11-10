Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 10

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-5 (.615); season 81-51(.614). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-1-3 (.900); season 60-64-8 (.484). Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland and Philadelphia have the week off.

Cleveland (0-8) at Detroit (4-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Lions 30, Browns 16

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Lions by 11. O/U: 44.

More losing for the Browns, who are no closer to solving their problem at quarterback. The Lions are in good position to contend for the NFC North crown.

N.Y. Jets (4-5) at Tampa Bay (2-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Jets 24, Buccaneers 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Jets by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Buccaneers will start Ryan Fitzpatrick in place of the injured Jameis Winston. The quarterback will be facing his old team and should make it interesting, but Tampa Bay is unreliable.

Pittsburgh (6-2) at Indianapolis (3-6)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Steelers 28, Colts 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Steelers by 10. O/U: 45.

Coming off the bye, the Steelers defense will have made some adjustments and should be ready for the Colts. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster adds an offensive dimension.

L.A. Chargers (3-5) at Jacksonville (5-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Jaguars 24, Chargers 20

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Jaguars by 3 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Chargers need to get running back Melvin Gordon rolling, because it’s difficult to throw on this defense, which has been a turnover and sack machine. Chargers have a pass rush too.

Minnesota (6-2) at Washington (4-4)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Vikings 28, Redskins 27

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Vikings by 1 1/2. O/U: 42.

Could be the game of the week. The Vikings are coming off a bye, but will still have Case Keenum at quarterback. Washington’s offensive line is banged up and could struggle.

Green Bay (4-4) at Chicago (3-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Bears 21, Packers 17

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bears by 6. O/U: 38.

The Packers don’t play particularly well in Chicago, and Brett Hundley is struggling at quarterback in place of Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone). The Bears are solid and playing teams close.

New Orleans (6-2) at Buffalo (5-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Saints 28, Bills 20

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Saints have won six straight, they’re balanced, and their defense is playing solid. The Bills were looking strong before they got smacked in the face by the Jets.

Cincinnati (3-5) at Tennessee (5-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Titans 23, Bengals 21

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Titans by 4 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

These teams are fairly evenly matched, so give the edge to Tennessee at home. The Bengals have weapons but are struggling to find their groove, and their offensive line has been sketchy.

Houston (3-5) at L.A. Rams (6-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Rams 35, Texans 14

TV: Channels 13, 2. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Rams by 11. O/U: 46.

The Rams are coming home after a month and should be able to put up big numbers against a vulnerable pass defense. Sean McVay has the league’s top-scoring team rolling.

Dallas (5-3) at Atlanta (4-4)

Sunday, 1:15 p.m.

Cowboys 27, Falcons 21

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 49.

The Falcons couldn’t handle Carolina, and the Cowboys are more physical and explosive than the Panthers. The Falcons are a far cry from who they were last season.