The Los Angeles Times is hiring for key positions on the design team

The Los Angeles Times design department is adding multiple positions to its award-winning editorial design team. It’s an exciting time for visuals at The Times, as design is venturing into new territory, transitioning from a team that mainly handled print to one that will set the visual style and tone for latimes.com and the rest of our digital products across platforms.

“While our publication has always prioritized visual storytelling, we are entering a new era. The design team is tasked with creating a cohesive visual brand that is a true reflection of Los Angeles, one of the most creative cities in the world,” said Amy King, who was recently named The Times’ new creative director. “We are looking to bring in designers and creative thinkers who are excited to embrace that mission and to challenge what one thinks of as legacy newspaper design.”

We are currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Design Director: Lead and manage the design team of 20+ people responsible for the presentation of editorial publishing on digital and print platforms.

Deputy Design Director, Digital Enterprise: Build and lead the arm of our team that will focus on our biggest digital enterprise projects. Collaborate with our product team to create repeatable story templates within our CMS.

Designers, Digital Enterprise: Design enterprise digital projects involving our most ambitious journalism as well as some of our most loved annual offerings.

News Designer: Design print and digital pages for news sections of the Los Angeles Times.

The design department at The Times works with every department across editorial, and our designers play a critical role in shaping our most important and innovative content. The design team was responsible for the powerful display behind The Times’ reckoning with racism, the Chicano Moratorium digital build (as well as a related zine), the annual list of 101 best restaurants, the L.A. Times gift guide, our guide to Griffith Park and more. This year, the design team started working on our social platforms with the launch of our @latimesplants account on Instagram — and we will be expanding design involvement to more accounts in 2021.