Hamet Watt on Building Businesses that Enhance Longevity and Well-being

Hamet Watt of Share Ventures discusses their investment focus on human performance, including longevity, the future of work, and the role of AI.

Hamet Watt talks about his venture firm Share Ventures which focuses on “human performance” – longevity, future of work and the intersection with frontier tech like AI. He highlights the importance of a healthy lifespan highlighting areas like oral health since it has a huge impact on your overall well-being.

Hamet shares his own entrepreneurial journey motivated by a desire to build impactful, beautifully designed products and a personal experience that showed him how important health and stress management is for entrepreneurs. He sees entrepreneurship as a creative outlet and enjoys researching new solutions to make people’s lives better.