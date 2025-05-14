The Future of Interaction: Embodied CEO Paolo Pirjanian on AI Companions for Children’s Emotional Growth

Discover how Embodied’s AI robot, Moxie, provides empathetic interaction to help children, especially those with autism, build crucial social and emotional skills.

Paolo Pirjanian, a lifelong roboticist and founder and CEO of Embodied Inc., talks about the company’s mission to create AI-driven companion robots, embodied by their flagship product, Moxie. Moxie is a physical, interactive character that helps children, especially those on the autism spectrum or with social-emotional challenges, develop life skills.

Pirjanian, who had a childhood dream of creating an AI friend, says Moxie is a “safe zone” with “training wheels” for kids to practice interpreting emotional cues and social interactions so they can succeed in real world relationships.

Moxie stands out from voice-only AI assistants with its physical embodiment – 15-16 inches tall, with a face, arms and body language and varied vocal tones to convey emotions like sadness or excitement. It can also deduce a child’s emotional state by constant analysis.

Embodied Inc. was founded in 2016 and has grown to 60 people. The company has raised around $80 million from top investors including Intel, Amazon and Sony and institutional VCs.

Pirjanian says AI is advancing rapidly and current capabilities will be 10x better in a year. He also shares that his career path was changed by his first computer manual and he went from medicine to programming and robotics. His advice to entrepreneurs that building a company can be hard but also super fulfilling and to not let your ego get in the way.