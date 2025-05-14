Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

The Future of Interaction: Embodied CEO Paolo Pirjanian on AI Companions for Children’s Emotional Growth

Discover how Embodied’s AI robot, Moxie, provides empathetic interaction to help children, especially those with autism, build crucial social and emotional skills.

Paolo Pirjanian, a lifelong roboticist and founder and CEO of Embodied Inc., talks about the company’s mission to create AI-driven companion robots, embodied by their flagship product, Moxie. Moxie is a physical, interactive character that helps children, especially those on the autism spectrum or with social-emotional challenges, develop life skills.

Pirjanian, who had a childhood dream of creating an AI friend, says Moxie is a “safe zone” with “training wheels” for kids to practice interpreting emotional cues and social interactions so they can succeed in real world relationships.

Moxie stands out from voice-only AI assistants with its physical embodiment – 15-16 inches tall, with a face, arms and body language and varied vocal tones to convey emotions like sadness or excitement. It can also deduce a child’s emotional state by constant analysis.

Advertisement

Embodied Inc. was founded in 2016 and has grown to 60 people. The company has raised around $80 million from top investors including Intel, Amazon and Sony and institutional VCs.

Pirjanian says AI is advancing rapidly and current capabilities will be 10x better in a year. He also shares that his career path was changed by his first computer manual and he went from medicine to programming and robotics. His advice to entrepreneurs that building a company can be hard but also super fulfilling and to not let your ego get in the way.

More Innovators Unplugged

Innovators Unplugged – Katerina Schneider

How Ritual’s Katerina Schneider Is Fixing a ‘Broken’ Supplement Industry with Traceability & Science

Innovators Unplugged Michael Saryan

Beyond Conflict: How Attorney Michael Saryan Fosters ‘Concord’ in High-Stakes Business Deals

Innovators Unplugged Avetis Antaplyan

Avetis Antaplyan, HIRECLOUT CEO, Explains Why You Should Stop Motivating C-Players and Where to Direct Your Focus.

Innovators Unplugged Ara Katz

Seed Health Co-CEO Ara Katz on Pioneering Microbiome Science and the Future of Biotics

Innovators Unplugged Stepan Baghdassarian

From Lawyer to Wine Leader: How Stepan Baghdassarian Found Success by Moving Away From The Generalist Approach

Innovators Unplugged Marne Martin

Global CEO Marne Martin Shares Her Unconventional Path & Lessons Learned in 70+ Countries

Innovators Unplugged Hamet Watt

Hamet Watt on Building Businesses that Enhance Longevity and Well-being

Innovators Unplugged Alice Kao

Alice Kao’s Entrepreneurial Climb to Success.

Innovators Unplugged Paul Nation

From Navy to Success, Paul Nation’s Blueprint for Business Growth and Leadership

Innovators Unplugged Todd Wilson

PNC Bank’s Todd Wilson on Leadership, Risk Management, and Building Strong Client Relationships

iu daniel broukhim promo

Navigating Life and Business with FabFitFun’s Co-Founder Daniel Broukhim

iu nanxi liu promo

Nanxi Liu’s Journey to Revolutionizing App Development

Innovators Unplugged
Advertisement