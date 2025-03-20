Advertisement
Alice Kao’s Entrepreneurial Climb to Success.

Alice Kao is co-founder and CEO of Sender One Climbing. Her interview centers on the power of action and community in entrepreneurship. She stresses that ideas are only valuable when executed, urging aspiring business owners to prioritize “doing” over excessive planning. Kao’s personal journey, from overcoming heartbreak through rock climbing to building a successful climbing gym, exemplifies this philosophy. She highlights the therapeutic and community-building aspects of climbing, emphasizing how it fostered her own healing and now provides an escape and source of happiness for others. This experience led her and her husband to transform a weekend “side gig” into a thriving business, driven by a passion for both climbing and community.

