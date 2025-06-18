How SpiceWell Founder Raina Kumra Went from Tech Veteran to Food Entrepreneur in Under Six Months

Raina Kumra, founder of the “food is medicine” company SpiceWell, shares the personal story behind her venture. When her husband was recovering from knee surgery and her daughter had a broken collarbone, she started experimenting with family recipes to help them get healthy and SpiceWell was born.

The company’s mission is to make nutrition easier for people to eat more vegetables, as vegetable based vitamins have a much higher absorption rate (70-80%) than traditional vitamins (20%). Kumra wants to counteract the effects of “Big Food” and “Big Pharma” which she believes are connected.

She talks about the professional risk she took when she left her established career in tech and media to start over in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry at an older age. This meant she had to start from the bottom in an industry where she had no connections.

The best advice Kumra said she ever received was, “you can take as long as you need to figure out what you want to be when you grow up, as long as you are doing something while you figure it out.”

Her advice to new founders is to be prepared to make many mistakes, forgive themselves quickly and move on. She says to let go of perfectionism, “perfect is the enemy of good” and her goal is to create good things not perfect things.