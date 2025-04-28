Advertisement
Avetis Antaplyan, HIRECLOUT CEO, Explains Why You Should Stop Motivating C-Players and Where to Direct Your Focus.

Avetis Antaplyan, founder and CEO of technology recruiting and consulting firm HIRECLOUT shares his entrepreneurial journey which started 10 years ago when he left a high paying job, halved his income to take a big risk. HIRECLOUT builds and scales technology teams for big clients like Hulu, Uber, Tinder, Sony PlayStation and many smaller successful tech companies.

Antaplyan says risk is fundamental to entrepreneurship and failure is common. He talks about the hard decision to not only leave his corporate job but also resist the temptation to go back. He gives management advice and says don’t try to motivate unmotivated employees, instead invest time and resources in your already motivated high performers (“stars”).

He also warns brands against chasing trends and trying to appeal to everyone, authenticity and stability is key for long term respect. He touches on work life balance and wishes he spent more time with his growing kids even though he was actively involved.

For aspiring entrepreneurs he says make sure you have the financial, emotional, physical and psychological “staying power” and highlights the not so glamorous reality of being a business owner, being the last paid and carrying the ultimate responsibility. He concludes by saying his confidence is not innate but comes from consistently applying maximum effort and striving for excellence in every role, from his first jobs.

