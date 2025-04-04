Global CEO Marne Martin Shares Her Unconventional Path & Lessons Learned in 70+ Countries

Hear from Emburse leader Marne Martin on leveraging AI for seamless T&E, lessons from her CEO journey, the power of global experience, and hiring for hunger.

Marne Martin, a leader at Emburse , a company that is a major player in travel and expense management alongside SAP Concur, talks about how her team is simplifying the often-hated expense reporting process with technology by using AI to read receipts along with real-time data feeds.

Looking back on her career, which has taken her from multiple CEO roles to taking companies public and private, Martin says business success is about more than just innovative tech. You need customer demand, effective management—and a solid strategy to get your product to market. She’s learned that the hard way, through her own experiences traveling the world—over 70 countries, and counting. That time on the ground has given her a perspective that helps her see past her own biases.

When she’s hiring, Martin looks for people who are humble, hungry to learn and grow—and experienced. She believes in knowing when to step aside from a role—usually when her core goals are met and the team is running smoothly on its own. Martin advises younger pros to be patient and to trust that consistent hard work will pay off in the long run.