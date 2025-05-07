How Ritual’s Katerina Schneider Is Fixing a ‘Broken’ Supplement Industry with Traceability & Science

Learn how Katerina Schneider overcame VC skepticism to build Ritual by setting new standards for transparency & efficacy in the supplement industry.

Katerina Schneider, CEO & founder of Ritual, shares her story behind the supplement company, driven by a mission to create human impact beyond financial returns. Inspired by her immigrant parents and her father’s entrepreneurial spirit, Schneider’s own pregnancy sparked her quest to understand the opaque supplement industry. Frustrated by the lack of traceable ingredients and scientific backing in prenatal vitamins, she decided to set a new standard.

Launching Ritual was tough – investors were uninterested in women’s health and wellness categories and doubted she could build a company and a family at the same time. She proved them wrong and fundraised and led Ritual to become a big player, now generating hundreds of millions in revenue with top products in the US market.

Ritual differentiates itself with a traceable supply chain, so consumers can see ingredient origins and suppliers online. The company will do human clinical studies on all finished products by 2030 and is Clean Label Project certified, testing for over 200 contaminants.

Advertisement

Schneider says Ritual is committed to advancing underserved women’s health through research funding. She also shares on branding, how she rejected a sterile initial design and went with the now iconic yellow branding that evokes an emotional connection. On work-life dynamics, Schneider says there’s no such thing as “balance” and instead recommends embracing the integration of business and family life, both are essential and complementary.