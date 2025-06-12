Advertisement
Innovators Unplugged

How Upwards CEO Jessica Chang is Fixing the Childcare Crisis for Working Families

Explore how employer-sponsored childcare benefits can boost the economy, support working parents, and solve a critical labor shortage with Upwards’ CEO.

Jessica Chang, CEO of Upwards, talks about her journey from investment banking to founding a B2B to B2C childcare marketplace.

The idea for Upwards came from her own personal struggle after she had to leave her job when she became a mother because of the lack of childcare. This personal crisis exposed a broader systemic issue: a decline in childcare providers despite high demand from dual income families.

Upwards solves this by creating employer sponsored childcare benefits and government subsidized programs, making childcare more accessible and affordable. Chang says providing a reliable childcare solution empowers women to advance their careers which benefits families, employers and the economy.

Looking back, Chang talks about overcoming “imposter syndrome” a common challenge for women in business and learning to believe in herself. She shares that the best advice she ever received was, “Just jump off a cliff and you can build a plane on the way down.” A mantra she lives by to motivate her to take risks and develop that trust within yourself to figure it out as you go.

Her biggest fear is “time” and missing the moment for her business to make its biggest impact. Ultimately Chang is most proud of staying true to her mission of “solving care for good” specifically helping working families in industries like manufacturing and healthcare.

