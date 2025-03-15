From Navy to Success, Paul Nation’s Blueprint for Business Growth and Leadership

Paul Nation’s story is one of being adaptable, persistent and the power of strong relationships. He started with an engineering degree, then pivoted to accounting after his time in the Navy in Vietnam and joined then Peat Marwick Mitchell (now KPMG ). With a “growth mindset” he and his partners built their own practice and eventually expanded to California. When their success attracted CBIZ in 2005, it significantly increased their reach.

Nation says what has influenced him the most is trusting his instincts along with the confidence his family instilled in him and the impact of Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People”. He also says it is important to hire the right people, create a supportive environment and be available to your team. True success is seeing others thrive.