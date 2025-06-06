Apollo Emeka on AI: How to Turn Your ‘Outlier’ Experiences into Your Greatest Business Superpower

Apollo Emeka explains why the rapid evolution of AI favors nimble, risk-taking small businesses over large corporations and how to leverage this shift for growth.

In this interview, Apollo Emeka, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Strategy Group, talks about the big shift in the business landscape caused by the rapid pace of artificial intelligence. He says big companies will be at a disadvantage if they can’t keep up with the speed and experimentation required to leverage AI. He explains how small and medium-sized companies are positioned to benefit from these changes, getting the impact of big companies without the overhead.

Drawing from his own journey of turning an “outlier” background into a professional “superpower”, Emeka says his company’s mission is to help diverse entrepreneurs and companies turn their unique experiences into value.

He notes the exponential growth of AI, where hardware capabilities double every 2 years (Moore’s Law), but AI software capabilities double every 6 months, creating an unprecedented “hockey stick” curve of innovation.

Emeka advises new entrepreneurs to define their brand and the audience they serve. He says your 20s and 30s are the time to gain skills, build relationships and learn from failure, which he sees as the key to long term success.