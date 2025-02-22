Navigating Life and Business with FabFitFun’s Co-Founder Daniel Broukhim

In this video interview, Daniel Broukhim, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of FabFitFun , shares his journey from a Persian Jewish background, through law school, to becoming an entrepreneur. This path led to the creation of FabFitFun, a renowned consumer products brand and shopping club. Broukhim draws a comparison between life and the game of backgammon, emphasizing their unpredictability and the crucial need for adaptability and resilience.

He recounts the transition from running a digital agency to establishing FabFitFun, highlighting the strategic pivot to a subscription box model specifically targeting women. This model, which later evolved to include full-sized products at significantly reduced costs for consumers and brands alike, was a game-changer. Broukhim candidly discusses the hurdles of entrepreneurship, underscoring the importance of persistence and the lessons learned from early and repeated efforts.

Moreover, Broukhim opens up about how his cancer diagnosis profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. He reflects on the lessons learned from this challenging experience, stressing the value of happiness, nurturing relationships, and finding diverse sources of meaning in life. Through his journey, Broukhim illustrates the complex yet rewarding nature of entrepreneurship and the power of a positive outlook in the face of adversity.