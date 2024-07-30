Street vending is legal in L.A. Getting a permit may be the worst decision this taquero ever made

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, July 30. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



The unwinnable economics of selling tacos on the street

Tacos, taco trucks and taco stands, or puestos, have defined the urban fabric of Los Angeles for the last 50 years. And while we celebrate and honor the tacos of Los Angeles — perhaps the most taco-diverse city anywhere — less rosy realities characterize the lives of the micro-entrepreneurs who make the tacos we love on the street, the taqueros.

It’s not an easy business.

The competition has gotten fierce.

The pandemic shutdowns pushed unknown figures of L.A. workers to try street vending to make a living. Which, sure, gave us more tacos. But also placed strain on existing or legacy vendors, not to mention the businesses and residents in areas where vendors and their customers began congregating in concentrated numbers. (Look at the case of the wildly popular but sometimes chaotic Avenue 26 Night Market, which was eventually split up and broken into at least two offshoots during the pandemic.)

Street taco work is replete with risk.

Vendors are often subjected to threats, robberies, fraud , vandalism , traffic accidents from motor vehicles and even gun violence . Edin Enamorado, the radical vigilante who used social media to dox people accused of harassing street vendors, brought us years of clear examples of taqueros enduring abuse on the streets. The cases he’d highlight would often get ignored by officials until crowds of Enamorado’s followers would protest in public.

Enamorado remains jailed in San Bernardino County for charges related to his activism — without his social media bullhorn. Had a cell phone camera and the follow-up not happened, would a vendor who fell victim to an attack ever have seen some form of justice?

Permitting has created headaches.

Legalizing street vendors, as the state did on Jan. 1, 2023, has left them in a legal gray area with local jurisdictions. In L.A., programs to encourage unlicensed vendors to go legit have so far not panned out as intended and progress for less restrictions on street vendors has been incremental . Some vendors in interviews described grueling pressures on the street to stay afloat.

Efrain Ayala, who is 69 years old, is one of those taqueros who has sort of had enough.

“I wanted to do things right, but this just isn’t working,” Ayala said of the taco business. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

He operates a taco cart known as “Tacos del Tigre” on a stretch of North Figueroa Street in Highland Park near a grocery store, selling pre-cooked al pastor, carne asada and pollo tacos. He is a rare vendor who works with full permits.

As it turns out, getting permits may have been one of the worst business decisions he’s made, Ayala lamented on a recent morning at his commissary. “I wanted to do things right, but this just isn’t working,” he said.

Permit fees last year nearly hit $1,000, plus the $400 monthly commissary rental he pays to store his cart, Ayala said. Permits also mean that he is subject to regular inspections against an almost baroque array of rules and codes — down to a prescribed amount of feet and inches a vendor must be from a bus stop, a fire hydrant or a tree well.

Though the city just last month slashed the costs of its annual vendor fee, Ayala still faces a tangle of barriers that leave him at a disadvantage against the realpolitick of the public right of way: He is surrounded by unlicensed vendors.

Many of Ayala’s competitors cook raw meat over charcoal on the sidewalk. As a licensed vendor, he is only allowed to re-griddle pre-cooked refrigerated meats — those are the rules. “People, unfortunately, go where there is smoke,” Ayala said.

And since the pandemic boom in street vending, he has been drowning in competition. “I’ve got two pupuseros here, and two taqueros over here,” Ayala said of his strip on Figueroa. “All of them without permits.”

None of these vendors, he said, are subject to inspections.

Ayala is looking to sell his cart, but has to remain working until that happens. “It’s not a business.… Until then, what can I do? Help my neighbors.”

A serving of pride

Though he sells less these days, Ayala said his greatest satisfaction comes when a customer says they feel content after eating his food.

“The slogan of my business is: ‘Where everything is possible,’” Ayala said. “When someone says, ‘Thank you Tigre, your tacos were delicious,’ it feels good, feels good to give tacos to people. Fill stomachs.”

Read more from L.A. Times Food’s full guide to tacos in the region:



And pre-order our upcoming 101 Best Tacos zine here .

Today’s top stories

A firefighter from the city of Monterey monitors flareups from the Park fire near Butte Meadows, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Wildfires



Olympics



The ADU revolution



L.A. is the epicenter of the ADU boom.

Check out which L.A. County cities are building the most ADUs and which are building the least

Fallout from pro-Palestinian campus protests



A judge ordered UCLA and Jewish students to draft a plan for equal campus access in the wake of protests.

UC regents: Protests yes, encampments no.

Dodgers and the trade deadline



More big stories



Today’s great reads

Chris Elwell and Kory Odell turned their hilly, 10,000 square-foot yard into a habitat garden with water features and native plants at their Mid-Wilshire home. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

They turned a junk-filled L.A. yard into a weird and wonderful habitat garden. Casa Apocalyptica is full of salamanders, birds, dragonflies and koi amid native plants and soothing water features.

Other great reads



Betsabeé Romero turns car parts from California junkyards into potent art on immigration.

Groundlings alumni look back at 50 years of laugh-out-loud history in sketch comedy.

For your downtime

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City; Snowy mountains and the downtown Los Angeles skyline seen from Kenneth Hahn Recreational Park; Victory Trailhead (Glenn Koenig; Genaro Molina; Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach Friday (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Allen J. Schaben of Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntingon Beach.

